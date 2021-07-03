CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.

EVD has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

ETR EVD opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -49.07. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 1 year high of €60.86 ($71.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.04.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

