Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $277,763.38 and $643.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.