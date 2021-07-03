Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.84 million and $9,246.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.50 or 0.00696129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.