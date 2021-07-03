Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.99 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.27.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

