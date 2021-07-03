CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.59. 1,916,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,419. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $260.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

