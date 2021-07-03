Critical Review: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.88%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northeast Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 18.67% 8.86% 1.03% Northeast Bank 43.19% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Northeast Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.34 $45.27 million $2.70 15.07 Northeast Bank $96.87 million 2.56 $22.74 million $2.53 11.77

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Northeast Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 63 banking centers in Illinois and 1 office in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

