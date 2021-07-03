Critical Comparison: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) vs. Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT 213.37% 8.76% 1.45% Redwood Trust 91.24% 12.14% 1.25%

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Redwood Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Volatility & Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 4.80 -$215.11 million $1.29 8.87 Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.37 -$581.85 million $0.04 299.50

ARMOUR Residential REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Redwood Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.