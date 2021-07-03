Critical Analysis: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 17.61 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.73 AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.81 $953.00 million $2.38 8.02

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 5 3 0 2.38

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 112.66%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 65.47%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

