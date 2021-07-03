Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.67.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a market cap of C$335.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. Insiders sold a total of 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587 in the last quarter.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

