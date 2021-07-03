Credits (CS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Credits has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $644,176.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.