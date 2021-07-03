Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €185.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €189.42 ($222.84).

EPA:RI opened at €185.35 ($218.06) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €178.45.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

