Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.50. 1,673,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

