Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

OGS opened at $74.50 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.