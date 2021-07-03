Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,155 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

