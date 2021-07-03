Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $140,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $248.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

