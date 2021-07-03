Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Exponent worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EXPO opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

