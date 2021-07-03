Credit Suisse AG Has $14 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of News worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,780,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 4,584.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,057 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $20,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in News by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

