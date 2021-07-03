Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Shift4 Payments worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 800,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 127,602 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

