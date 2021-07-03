Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 624,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 41.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46. Creatd has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

