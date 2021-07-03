Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $184.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 277,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

