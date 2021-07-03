Cowen Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $147.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by Cowen to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.91.

NYSE DKS opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $43,891,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

