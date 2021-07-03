Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 466.17 ($6.09).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 494.40 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.03. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

