CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.79 target price (up from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.41.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

