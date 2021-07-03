Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$7.84.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$2.29 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.02.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

