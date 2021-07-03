Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $43.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $66,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

