CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.52. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 283,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.92.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

