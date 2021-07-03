Contrasting Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Versus Systems alerts:

This table compares Versus Systems and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 692.18 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -252.42

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Versus Systems and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.47%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.