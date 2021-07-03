Contrasting Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Brigham Minerals pays out 673.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream pays out 138.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hess Midstream has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brigham Minerals and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 Hess Midstream 0 1 6 0 2.86

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.37%. Hess Midstream has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -41.33% 1.72% 1.37% Hess Midstream 2.39% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Hess Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.26 -$57.99 million $0.19 112.84 Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.58 $24.00 million $1.31 19.29

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

