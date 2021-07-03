Contrasting Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) & Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Lloyds Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $19.01 billion 3.19 $2.43 billion $0.90 23.70 Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 1.04 $1.69 billion $0.12 21.25

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lloyds Banking Group 1 5 10 0 2.56

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers various products and services that include retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, and car insurance products; and pension, investment, and wealth management products and services. It also provides digital and mobile banking, and telephone services, as well as advisory services for savings, investments, and planning for retirement. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, IWeb, and Agricultural Mortgage Corporation brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

