ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,582.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 14% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $26,582.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00168427 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

