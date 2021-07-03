Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $275.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.42 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

