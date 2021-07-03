ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $77.00 at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

NYSE:COP opened at $62.75 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,650,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

