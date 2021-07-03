Comparing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.91 -$25.29 million ($0.38) -60.76 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group -4.82% -5.20% -1.03% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Kona Grill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of March 05, 2021, it had approximately 140 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.