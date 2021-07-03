Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.10 ($57.76).

SGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at €56.41 ($66.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.32. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

