Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.05 ($7.12). Commerzbank shares last traded at €5.98 ($7.04), with a volume of 6,510,735 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.72 ($6.73).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.22.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

