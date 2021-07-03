Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.97. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 331,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

