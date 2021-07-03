Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report sales of $500.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.80 million to $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $316.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,571. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

