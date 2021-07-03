Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

ZEV opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.