Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

PSF opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.83. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

