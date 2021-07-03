Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LDP opened at $27.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

