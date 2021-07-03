Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Coeur Mining worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

