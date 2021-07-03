Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Insider Acquires A$107,145.27 in Stock

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) insider Josef Kaderavek bought 395,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,145.27 ($76,532.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53.

Get Cobalt Blue alerts:

Cobalt Blue Company Profile

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of early stage cobalt resources in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Broken Hill Cobalt project comprises five tenements covering an area of approximately 93 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.