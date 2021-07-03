CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.45.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 1,690,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

