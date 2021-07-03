Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,272. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.