Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.85 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.