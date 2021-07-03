Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $24.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.