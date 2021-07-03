Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

WWD opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.34. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

