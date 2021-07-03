Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $642,000 Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of MDC opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.00. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

