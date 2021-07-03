Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 5,609 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Forrester Research worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $45.45 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $869.46 million, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

