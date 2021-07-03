Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.